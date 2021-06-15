Austin Cook back on track on PGA Tour

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro’s own is back on track on the PGA Tour. Austin Cook recorded his best finish in 5 months.

He shot 70 and 69 to make the cut at the Palmetto Championship. The JHS and Razorback alum posted 70 and 71 this past weekend in South Carolina. Cook finished 4-under overall and tied for 31st. Austin is currently 114th in the FedExCup standings. The top 125 in mid August will advance to the PGA Tour Playoffs.

Cook has made 8 cuts in the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season. He has a pair of top 25 finishes. His best result was a T2 in the Shriners Hospitals for Children’s Open. Cook reached a playoff, falling to eventual champion Martin Laird.

