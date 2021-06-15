Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bluff City’s 5 oldest restaurants: Here’s what’s cooking in Memphis with Joy Redmond and Jennifer Chandler

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Good food stands the test of time, and that’s evident in five Memphis restaurants that survived a century worth of challenges and are still open today.

Those five restaurants are the focus of Tuesday’s interview with Joy Redmond and Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler.

Jennifer has a new story highlighting each restaurant beloved now for generations.

Watch their interview here and on our streaming apps -- Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. And catch Joy and Jennifer live every other Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. on the Digital Desk to see what’s cooking in Memphis.

Read more stories from Jennifer at commercialappeal.com/food.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three police officers were injured after investigators say a man attacked them on a local...
Three officers injured following suspect assault, shots fired
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries
Adam Justin King, 39, Jonesboro Robbery (6/13)
Police: Arrestee ‘sole suspect’ in bank, grocery store robberies
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

Joy Redmond and Jennifer Chandler discuss the 5 oldest restaurants in Memphis
Joy Redmond and Jennifer Chandler discuss the 5 oldest restaurants in Memphis
Lorna Macdonald's children help make lasagna
Lasagna Love needs more volunteers in Arkansas
Whataburger (Foto de archivo)
Whataburger coming to Cordova
World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest
Memphis in May kicks off with World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest