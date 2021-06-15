Brookland man behind bars after threatening victim with gun

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man is behind bars on aggravated assault charges after threatening both himself and the victim with a gun.

In a probable cause affidavit, a woman reportedly went to the Brookland Police Department on June 11 and told police she was loading up belongings at her ex-boyfriend’s apartment at the 200-block of E. School Street.

The victim told police that Sean Estes, 25, became angry when he was told that others were coming to the apartment to help the victim move.

Estes reportedly grabbed a pistol out of his glove compartment and told the victim to come into the apartment or he would kill himself.

Once inside, Estes grabbed the victim put them on the ground, and repeatedly pointed the gun at both the victim and at himself.

Another person arrived at the apartment and told police they could hear yelling and pleading inside for around ten minutes.

According to the affidavit, the victim was visibly upset and crying, and police noticed bruising around the left arm area.

Police then went to the apartment and arrested Estes without incident, and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

A judge charged Estes Monday with aggravated assault.

He received a $50,000 bond and is being held on a Mid-South hold.

Estes will appear in court again on July 30.

