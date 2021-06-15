Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Brookland man behind bars after threatening victim with gun

Sean Estes, 25
Sean Estes, 25(Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man is behind bars on aggravated assault charges after threatening both himself and the victim with a gun.

In a probable cause affidavit, a woman reportedly went to the Brookland Police Department on June 11 and told police she was loading up belongings at her ex-boyfriend’s apartment at the 200-block of E. School Street.

The victim told police that Sean Estes, 25, became angry when he was told that others were coming to the apartment to help the victim move.

Estes reportedly grabbed a pistol out of his glove compartment and told the victim to come into the apartment or he would kill himself.

Once inside, Estes grabbed the victim put them on the ground, and repeatedly pointed the gun at both the victim and at himself.

Another person arrived at the apartment and told police they could hear yelling and pleading inside for around ten minutes.

According to the affidavit, the victim was visibly upset and crying, and police noticed bruising around the left arm area.

Police then went to the apartment and arrested Estes without incident, and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

A judge charged Estes Monday with aggravated assault.

He received a $50,000 bond and is being held on a Mid-South hold.

Estes will appear in court again on July 30.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to an armed robbery Saturday evening at Bill's Cost-Plus on Hilltop.
One in custody following grocery store armed robbery
Three police officers were injured after investigators say a man attacked them on a local...
Two police officers hospitalized following suspect assault, shots fired
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55

Latest News

Road work on one Craighead County road could impact your commute for the next several days.
County road to be closed for road work
Officials with Helping Neighbors Food Pantry say they see the problem a lot.
Food banks continue to serve people in need, even those with food allergies
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the man headed toward the Brookland area on...
Police: Arrestee ‘sole suspect’ in bank, grocery store robberies
Multiple Lepanto buildings have caught on fire in recent years.
Downtown Lepanto contends with century old, abandoned buildings