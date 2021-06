CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Road work on one Craighead County road could impact your commute for the next several days.

Starting Tuesday, June 15, The Craighead County Highway Department will close CR 751 from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. until June 17 or until the work is completed between KAIT Road (CR 766) and CR 759.

County officials say signs will be posted reminding motorists of the closure.

