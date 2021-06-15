Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Delta variant confirmed in Shelby County

COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 15
COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 15(Shelby County Healthy Department)
By Tucker Robbins
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department confirmed 10 new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant as of Sunday June 13.

The Health Department has also identified 14 more probable cases through contact tracing. These individuals have no history of traveling outside of the United States, but have been associated with those who have tested positive for the the Delta variant.

This particular strain of is 50 percent easier to transmit than the Alpha variant that is presently the dominant strain in Shelby County.

“The Delta variant is the most infectious and most easily transmitted version of COVID-19 yet discovered. The fact that we have detected it here in Shelby County serves to remind us all that the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended. If you are eligible to be vaccinated, but have not received a vaccine, please do so as soon as possible. COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost to you and vaccination offers the best protection against the Delta variant and the other variants circulating in the community,” said Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph.

The number of confirmed Delta variant cases is expected to increase as contact tracing cases are tested.

The Health Department reported 12 new cases and one new death Tuesday morning. Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 38 as of Saturday.

There are currently 396 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 99,335 cases and 1,682 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 655,255 vaccines have been administered with 372,528 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate last week. The most recent data for the week ending June 6 shows a 3.6 percent test positivity rate -- down from seven percent a month earlier and the previous week at 4.5 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Directive 22 went into effect this past weekend and drops all mask restrictions for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. Businesses and restaurants are still able to require customers to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three police officers were injured after investigators say a man attacked them on a local...
Three officers injured following suspect assault, shots fired
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries
Adam Justin King, 39, Jonesboro Robbery (6/13)
Police: Arrestee ‘sole suspect’ in bank, grocery store robberies
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri Gov. Parson signs bill regarding local public health orders, vaccine passports
Government scientists say that the vaccine is still very effective against the variant in...
UK delays easing COVID-19 restrictions due to Delta variant
In addition to the cashier's death, the suspected shooter and two other people were wounded...
Grocery store customer kills cashier over mask dispute in Ga.
A Heartland rescue mission has closed its doors after a COVID-19 outbreak last week in Butler...
COVID-19 outbreak at a rescue mission in Butler Co.