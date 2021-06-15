Downtown Lepanto contends with century old, abandoned buildings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When the Stuckey Brothers building went up in flames a couple of weeks ago, first responders were quick to control the fire and make sure it didn’t spread.

“The Lepanto firemen, they’ve done absolutely fantastic,” Amy Ford, branch librarian of Lepanto’s Goldsby Library, said.

But this wasn’t the first time a building on Main Street went up in flames, with about half of the buildings in downtown Lepanto currently abandoned.

“It just breaks my heart seeing some of them kinda run down and everything,” Ford said.

Ford thinks a core part of the problem is a lack of resources.

“Whenever it comes to money and everything they’ve got, they just don’t have it to spare,” Ford said.

The city government isn’t so sure, as workers inside City Hall said they want to renovate and clean up Main Street, but owners of dilapidated buildings refuse to fix their property.

Ford hopes speaking up will convince owners to look after the health of not only their buildings but also the community.

“When you’re walking down the sidewalk and a windowpane falls out, that’s a problem.”

