Gov. Mike Parson signs new bill to prohibit vaccine passports

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The HB 271 bill helps local governments gain more control over public health orders and prohibits COVID-19 vaccine passports.

”House bill 271 initially started off as a government transparency piece of legislation, so I’ve been working on this particular piece of legislation for about 3 years,” Missouri State Representative John Wiemann said.

The new bill will put more restrictions on local health leaders’ decisions.

“In St. Louis County it was a problem and in some other parts of the state. We had local health departments that basically came in and said we’re going to shut down all the businesses and other public entities and really didn’t put any time frame on it,” Wiemann said.

He believes re-evaluating public health orders every 30 days with local government can help keep leaders accountable.

He also said not requiring people to show their COVID-19 vaccine documents is a preventative measure.

“We didn’t want to have a situation where people were being forced to have to be vaccinated in order to be able to access public places throughout the state,” he said.

Cape Girardeau County Commissioner, Charlie Herbst said up to this point he hasn’t heard of anyone interested in requiring the vaccine documentation.

“Personally, I don’t believe it’s necessary to require a vaccine passport,” Herbst said.

For the re-evaluation every 30 days, he said that shouldn’t be a problem.

“I don’t see there’s anything wrong with viewing something after 30 days. I don’t believe here in Cape County that we have a problem with that because it’s something that we would do anyway,” he said.

Missouri is among a handful of other states wanting to prohibit vaccine passports

