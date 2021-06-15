Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

I-40 bridge: TDOT works to install support beams for repair

I-40 bridge repair
I-40 bridge repair(Tennessee Department of Transportation)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work is still underway to get traffic flowing once again on the I-40 bridge after a month of being shut down.

Pictures released by the Tennessee Department of Transportation show workers installing two support beams. The beams were delivered Monday and TDOT got right to work.

TDOT says the first anchor is about 50 percent complete and could be finished Tuesday making way for crews to start installing the second beam.

While work is in progress on the bridge, all Memphis traffic is being diverted to I-55.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three police officers were injured after investigators say a man attacked them on a local...
Three officers injured following suspect assault, shots fired
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries
Adam Justin King, 39, Jonesboro Robbery (6/13)
Police: Arrestee ‘sole suspect’ in bank, grocery store robberies
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

Groups ask judge to block Arkansas’ near-total abortion ban
Drivers in the bootheel may see more CYCLISTS during their travels. Starting Monday the Big...
Big BAM travels through southeast Missouri
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver
Appeals court to rehear Arkansas’ Israel boycott pledge case