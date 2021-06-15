JPD talks concerns on robberies and increased summer crime

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two robberies last week, a recent murder, and shootings still under investigation in Jonesboro have left people across town worried.

While summer may be a factor as more people are out and about, police chief Rick Elliot said other events may be fueling the crime.

“With times they are right now, we’re coming out of a pandemic. I think we may see more of this here in the near future,” said Elliott.

Elliott said Monday that during these times, people may not be making as much money. When people are down on their luck, they may do things out of character. He says during the hotter months, sometimes tempers get short.

“This is concerning to us and law enforcement all over. We’re seeing an uptick in domestic violence, violent crimes, people starting to interact with individuals,” said Elliott.

One way you can keep your business safe from robberies is by investing in a good surveillance system.

“I know a lot of businesses around town have systems they’ve had for 20 plus years, and they’re old analog systems and by upgrading to the new technology out there, we get much clearer video. It’s a huge help to solving these crimes,” said Elliott.

He also has advice if you ever find yourself in that situation.

“Just stay calm, don’t resist, do as instructed, try to avoid any sudden movements. You have to bear in mind that these people are amped up, high strung at the moment,” said Elliott. “They could be on drugs, so any sudden moves could make them nervous.”

Elliot added that you should always keep your hands visible.

Take a good look at the suspect and pay attention to hair and eye color, any identifiable details, like a tattoo or specific mannerisms. That helps police significantly with their investigation.

“Be aware of your surroundings. That phone, there’s nothing on that phone that’s not that important that you have to be on it from the parking lot to the store,” he added.

There are also simple ways to keep yourself safer during day-to-day situations.

“If you get out and see somebody that is suspicious to you, get a good look at them. If they see you looking at them, then that cuts down your odds of them victimizing you,” said Elliott. “They’re looking for someone that is not paying attention.”

For a full list of robbery safety tips for businesses and individuals, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.