June 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 15. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headline

A passing cold front won’t have much an impact on temperatures today.

We’ll actually make it six days in a row with temperatures in the 90s.

You’ll notice lower humidity this afternoon as northeasterly winds pumps drier air into Region 8.

Another front arrives tomorrow but there’s not much relief in the form of rainfall.

We expect 90s for the rest of the week, followed by scattered rain chances for Father’s Day Weekend.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Along with the summer temperatures, some fear crime is also heating up in the city of Jonesboro.

After watching a historic building go up in flames, one Region 8 town is looking to renovate and clean up their downtown.

Summertime fun in the sun could lead to a trip to the hospital.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.