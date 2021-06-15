Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri Gov. Parson signs bill regarding local public health orders, vaccine passports

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson enacted a new law Tuesday limiting the duration of local public health restrictions and barring governments from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to use public facilities and transportation.

The law took effect immediately upon Parson’s signature, but it may have little immediate effect because most local officials already lifted their coronavirus restrictions on businesses and public gatherings and have not been checking people’s vaccination status.

Parson, a Republican, said the law still is important for the future.

“Then next time we do get in a crisis, we’re going to have a little bit more safeguards for the general public to make sure they have more transparency and more of a voice in the process,” he said.

The law limits emergency orders restricting businesses, churches, schools or gatherings to 30 days, unless extended by the local governing body. It also lets local governing bodies halt public health orders at any time by a majority vote. The Republican-led House and Senate passed the measure overwhelmingly during its session that ended in May.

The measure was driven by lawmakers upset that some local officials — primarily in the state’s more populated areas — kept coronavirus capacity limits in place long after Parson lifted statewide restrictions.

“When this pandemic occurred, there was overreach on the local levels,” Parson said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three police officers were injured after investigators say a man attacked them on a local...
Three officers injured following suspect assault, shots fired
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries
Adam Justin King, 39, Jonesboro Robbery (6/13)
Police: Arrestee ‘sole suspect’ in bank, grocery store robberies
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 15
Delta variant confirmed in Shelby County
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 271 on Tuesday morning which will limit the powers of county...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill limiting powers of county health officials, bans vaccine passports
Government scientists say that the vaccine is still very effective against the variant in...
UK delays easing COVID-19 restrictions due to Delta variant
In addition to the cashier's death, the suspected shooter and two other people were wounded...
Grocery store customer kills cashier over mask dispute in Ga.