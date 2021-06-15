Energy Alert
Mo. Dept. of Conservation breaks ground on City of Campbell Shooting Range Complex

The Missouri Department of Conservation dedicated the future site of a target shooting range in...
The Missouri Department of Conservation dedicated the future site of a target shooting range in Dunklin County, called the City of Campbell Shooting Range Complex.(Mo. Dept. of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 3 hours ago
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation recently dedicated the future site of a target shooting range in Dunklin County.

The project began in 2016 after a request from Campbell Mayor Raymond Gunter, who approached the department.

“It’s taken a few years and a several changes in plans for it to finally come to fruition, but we’re excited to finally be breaking ground,” said Justin McGuire, MDC hunter education and shooting range coordinator. “It’s going to provide a good, safe place for the public to come and use.”

The City of Campbell Shooting Range Complex will include 100-yard and 50-yard rifle/pistol ranges, 25-yard pistol ranges, a trap field, an archery range and restroom facilities.

“The MDC shooting range mission is to provide Missouri citizens a safe place to practice shooting,” McGuire said.

The complex will be equipped with 20-foot backstops, 8-foot side berms and covered areas with a cantilever design for a “no-blue-sky” effect and projectile containment.

According to MDC, the project will cost more than $370,000.

It’s expected to open by May 31, 2022.

MDC provides about 70 cooperative and MDC-owned shooting ranges throughout the state. You can click here for more information.

