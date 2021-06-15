One killed in crop duster crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crop duster crash in rural Greene County.

The crash happened near the Stanford community off of Greene Road 203.

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks confirms that one person is dead.

The Sheriff said the plane was going south spraying a field when the pilot attempted to ascend and the plane went back down.

Details are limited; we will update you as we learn more.

