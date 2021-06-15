Energy Alert
Ordinance to set county raises passes committee, quorum court to review

The Public Service Committee adopted a uniform policy for salary raises.
By Monae Stevens
Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After several weeks of discussion, the Craighead County Public Service Committed unanimously passed two ordinances to raise salaries for county elected officials and employees.

The ordinance for county elected officials will be based on responsibilities and duties of their position and years in office, but no current officials will be grandfathered into the policy.

Committee Chairman Richard Rogers says this is to help keep salary wages fair across the board.

“It’s everything from today moving forward,” Rogers said. “We didn’t feel like if you been an elected official for six terms, and this hasn’t been in place, you’re not automatically going to go to 100%.”

The ordinance for county employees will allow raises based on prior experience and merit, such as a college degree.

Both ordinances set a minimum, midpoint, and maximum for raises.

To be considered for the maximum raise, they must be brought before the county judge, human resources, and two other people.

The ordinances will be brought before the quorum court in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

