Radio station explains importance of Juneteenth

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, a holiday that commemorates the date June 19, 1865, when hundreds of thousands of enslaved men and women in Texas learned they had been freed.

KLEK 102.5 volunteer Mallory Hill said it’s important to celebrate freedom and says the celebration is just as important as Independence Day.

“We celebrate because guess what? We’ve changed, we’re free, we’re growing together as a community, but it’s an awesome opportunity for everyone to celebrate just the freedoms of this country,” said Hill.

KLEK said the holiday symbolizes breaking free and celebrating everything the African American community has overcome, including

slavery, police brutality, and other tragedies.

KLEK is celebrating all week long with:

A kick-off event at Legends Barbecue Thursday, June 17, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

A message from St. Paul Baptist Church, Friday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Disaster preparedness fair and cleanup at Parker Park Community Center, Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Craighead County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will have a “Juneteenth Conversation” presentation through Zoom on Saturday, June 19, from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

The conversation will focus on police reform and how to promote change.

To join, use meeting I.D.: 862 9598 5687 and passcode: 862898.

