Region 8 Sports Overtime (6/14/21)
Updated: 15 minutes ago
We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime
The Fireballs Xtreme 14 and under squad won the Triple Crown OKC title earlier this month. They repped Jonesboro in a tournament featuring teams from 8 different states. The Fireballs were unbeaten in 8 games, putting up 79 runs on their way to the title.
Thanks to Sheryl Smith for sending in the info.
You can get your highlight on Region 8 Sports
Email: chudgison@kait8.com
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Region 8 Sports
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.