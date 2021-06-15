Energy Alert
Region 8 Sports Overtime (6/14/21)

Won Triple Crown OKC title earlier this month.
Won Triple Crown OKC title earlier this month.
By Chris Hudgison
Updated: 15 minutes ago
We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime

The Fireballs Xtreme 14 and under squad won the Triple Crown OKC title earlier this month. They repped Jonesboro in a tournament featuring teams from 8 different states. The Fireballs were unbeaten in 8 games, putting up 79 runs on their way to the title.

Thanks to Sheryl Smith for sending in the info.

