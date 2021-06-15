More 90s This Week

Winds switch back to the south on Wednesday bumping up temperatures some more and bring in more humidity. The heat index doesn’t look as bad as it was over the past weekend. A pop-up shower or two is possible Wednesday and Thursday. Most see sunshine and stay dry. The tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico is still expected to become a tropical depression by the weekend and possibly a tropical storm. Landfall is expected Friday in Louisiana with a lot of rain. Latest data still shows most of Arkansas and all of Region 8 staying out of the path. As tropical moisture moves inland, a few showers and storms may tap into the moisture Sunday and Monday ahead of a cold front. If you’re traveling to the beach or coming back on Saturday, you may run into rain and breezy winds.

