Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

More 90s This Week

June 15th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds switch back to the south on Wednesday bumping up temperatures some more and bring in more humidity. The heat index doesn’t look as bad as it was over the past weekend. A pop-up shower or two is possible Wednesday and Thursday. Most see sunshine and stay dry. The tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico is still expected to become a tropical depression by the weekend and possibly a tropical storm. Landfall is expected Friday in Louisiana with a lot of rain. Latest data still shows most of Arkansas and all of Region 8 staying out of the path. As tropical moisture moves inland, a few showers and storms may tap into the moisture Sunday and Monday ahead of a cold front. If you’re traveling to the beach or coming back on Saturday, you may run into rain and breezy winds.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three police officers were injured after investigators say a man attacked them on a local...
Three officers injured following suspect assault, shots fired
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries
Adam Justin King, 39, Jonesboro Robbery (6/13)
Police: Arrestee ‘sole suspect’ in bank, grocery store robberies
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

A passing cold front won’t have much an impact on temperatures today.
Bryan's Tuesday Morning Forecast 6/15
Zach's Monday Evening Forecast (6/14)
Zach's Monday Evening Forecast (6/14)
How to protect skin from the sun
Memphis physician shares tips on how to protect against skin cancer
Summer weather is here to stay. In fact, the temperature should hit the 90s for the 5th...
Bryan's Monday Morning Forecast 6/14