Summer camps are open and welcoming new faces

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After the pandemic, summer camps are back this summer, and The Ridge Retreat and Adventure Center returned with more campers.

Gary Money, director of the camp, says this summer they saw an increase in camper registration and a lot of first-timers too.

“A lot of new kids this is there first experience at summer camps, so that’s exciting to see that. But yea, enrollment is up across the board, even my later sessions in July are already reaching capacity,” says Money.

The session this week has about 50 campers. Money says this is up from the camps they hosted in 2019.

They recently opened their new facility that houses a bigger kitchen, room for up to 200 campers, and a bigger recreational area.

They are also in the process of building new cabins.

They are working to make the facility a place for year-round activities and more than just a summer camp.

