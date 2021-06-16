6 Red Wolves qualified for 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

Six Olympic hopefuls associated with the Arkansas State track and field program have qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, held June 18-27 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

All-American steeplechase Bennett Pascoe is the lone current A-State athlete set to compete, while assistant coach Will Williams looks to earn a trip to the Tokyo Olympics in the long jump.

Caitland Smith and Sharika Nelvis recorded automatic-qualifier spots in the 100m and 100m hurdles, respectively.

On the men’s side, Jaylen Bacon earned one of 32 spots in the men’s 100m field, while school-record holder Michael Carr is slated to compete in the pole vault.

Pascoe returns to Eugene after earning Second Team All-American honors in the 3000m steeplechase, running in the event for a spot in Tokyo. Williams will be the final athlete to compete, jumping in the long jump.

Arkansas State track and field has a strong history of Olympians, with the school represented by at least one athlete in every Summer Olympics from 1972 to 2012. A-State has three medalists in its history – Thomas Hill (bronze, 1972 Munich), Earl Bell (bronze, 1984 Los Angeles) and Al Joyner (gold, 1984 Los Angeles).

MEDIA COVERAGE

NBC and NBCSN will provide coverage of all eight nights of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Track and field coverage begins at 6 p.m. CT Friday on NBCSN with qualifying. Live coverage concludes on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. CT on NBC with numerous finals.

A full listing can be found at USATF.org.

2020 U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS TIMES OF NOTE

Friday, June 18

8:37 p.m. CT – Women’s 100m First Round (Caitland Smith)

Saturday, June 19

6:30 p.m. CT – Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying (Michael Carr)

7:04 p.m. – Women’s 100m Hurdles First Round (Sharika Nelvis)

7:34 p.m. – Men’s 100m First Round (Jaylen Bacon)

*8:03 p.m. – Women’s 100m Semifinal (Caitland Smith)

*9:51 p.m. – Women’s 100m Final (Caitland Smith)

Sunday, June 20

*8:03 p.m. CT – Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal (Sharika Nelvis)

*8:19 p.m. – Men’s 100m Semifinal (Jaylen Bacon)

*9:43 p.m. – Women’s 100m Hurdles Final (Sharika Nelvis)

*9:52 p.m. – Men’s 100m Final (Jaylen Bacon)

Monday, June 21

*5:30 p.m. CT – Men’s Pole Vault Final (Michael Carr)

6:29 p.m. – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase First Round (Bennett Pascoe)

Friday, June 25

3:30 p.m. CT – Men’s Long Jump Qualifying (Will Williams)

*6:42 p.m. – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final (Bennett Pascoe)

Sunday, June 27

*6:00 p.m. CT – Men’s Long Jump Final (Will Williams)

* - if advance

SOCIAL MEDIA

