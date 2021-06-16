AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.
Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for help in locating her.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl from Rogersville in Hawkins County Wednesday morning.
Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WVLT News that Summer Moon-Utah Wells went missing Tuesday night. Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help locating the child.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said. She has been missing since 7 p.m. Tuesday.
TBI officials said Summer Wells may now have shorter hair than that pictured in earlier alerts.
The girl was last seen in the Beech Creek community, officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said. Multiple agencies are assisting with the search, officials said.
Those with any information are asked to call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
