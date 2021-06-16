Energy Alert
AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.

Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for help in locating her.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl from Rogersville in Hawkins County Wednesday morning.

Amber Alert

TBI has issued an Amber Alert for the missing 5-year-old Hawkins Co. girl https://bit.ly/3q20K9j

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WVLT News that Summer Moon-Utah Wells went missing Tuesday night. Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help locating the child.

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said. She has been missing since 7 p.m. Tuesday.

TBI officials said Summer Wells may now have shorter hair than that pictured in earlier alerts.

The girl was last seen in the Beech Creek community, officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said. Multiple agencies are assisting with the search, officials said.

Those with any information are asked to call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

