Arkansas State alum, sports talk radio host Wally Jackson passes away

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime supporter and voice of Arkansas State sports has died.

Wally Jackson passed away Monday at the age of 59. He co-hosted Red Wolf Roll Call with Joel Cox on 95.3 The Ticket. Jackson was an A-State grad and served as The Brave in the Indian Family in the 1980′s. Gamedays and radio shows won’t be the same without “Uncle Walls.”

Visitation is Saturday, June 19th at 1:00pm at Emerson Memorial Chapel in Jonesboro. The service will follow at 2:00pm.

Former A-State coaches paid tribute to Jackson on social media.

Prayers lifted for all hurting this morning in the wake of @unclewalls passing… what a great person & heart. One of the best dudes I got the chance to enjoy during all my stops in this crazy profession… always a laugh, always a smile, and forever my friend. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/mnWqrgVBT4 — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) June 15, 2021

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is hurting today with the passing of @unclewalls. An absolute blast to be around and a staple at our practices in Jonesboro. Thinking of you today @JC_RWRC. — Walt Bell (@coachwaltbell) June 15, 2021

