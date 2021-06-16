Energy Alert
Arkansas State alum, sports talk radio host Wally Jackson passes away

By Chris Hudgison
Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime supporter and voice of Arkansas State sports has died.

Wally Jackson passed away Monday at the age of 59. He co-hosted Red Wolf Roll Call with Joel Cox on 95.3 The Ticket. Jackson was an A-State grad and served as The Brave in the Indian Family in the 1980′s. Gamedays and radio shows won’t be the same without “Uncle Walls.”

Visitation is Saturday, June 19th at 1:00pm at Emerson Memorial Chapel in Jonesboro. The service will follow at 2:00pm.

Former A-State coaches paid tribute to Jackson on social media.

