Ash Flat community remembers WWII veteran who passed away Monday

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A celebration of life was held Wednesday for a Region 8 World War II Veteran.

William Horton of Ash Flat passed away Monday at the age of 96.

Horton was known as “Mr. Bill” in the Ash Flat community. Mr. Bill was a Purple Heart recipient. He received three Bronze Stars for his part, serving during World War II.

“The stories that he tells, in my mind he’s just — and will always be — very heroic,” Bill’s nephew, Dennis Horton, said.

Bill wasn’t just a hero on the battlefield but in the Ash Flat community. He was married to his wife, Bernice, for 71 years.

He led worship at Ash Flat Church of Christ for many years.

“He was a good example and a good inspiration to me and my family,” Jim, Bill’s brother, said.

Jim is the last of his siblings alive today.

After Bill moved back to Ash Flat from Washington, the two grew closer together.

It’s a bond that Jim says he will miss.

“I really had not a close relationship until he moved back here in ’65 and then we were very close together,” Jim said. “Our relationship was great.”

A veteran, a husband, a brother, and a friend, Mr. Bill impacted many lives.

It’s a legacy that will continue.

“I know that he’s in a better place,” Dennis said. “He’s with Aunt Bernice, but we’re going to miss him here.”

“He was just such a humble guy,” Bill’s friend, Theron Isaacs, said. “If I had something to tell him, I’d just tell him I’d loved him.”

