Barnett requests changes to travel restrictions

WASHINGTON (KAIT/KNWA) - A Northwest Arkansas man indicted on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot appeared in court Tuesday.

Richard Barnett of Gravette was seen putting his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk and leaving a note.

According to KNWA, Richard Barnett’s attorney requested travel restrictions to be eased, allowing him to buy and sell antique cars that the attorney says are Barnett’s only source of income.

On Thursday, June 17, the judge will rule on the modification, and the prosecution will have the opportunity to file an appeal.

Barnett will appear back in court on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

