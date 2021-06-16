Energy Alert
Bell Athletics will have 4 pupils in U.S. Olympic Trials

By Chris Hudgison
Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Earl Bell set the standard in the pole vault. The Arkansas State legend competed in 3 Olympics and won a bronze medal in 1984. He’s certainly one of the best at teaching the sport and the walls in this iconic Jonesboro facility prove it.

Bell Athletics has 4 pupils competing in U.S. Olympic Trials. The men’s pole vault competition begins Saturday at 6:30pm. The women’s pole vault competition begins June 24th at 7:00pm. You can see the entire U.S. Olympic Trials schedule here.

- Michael Carr (Westside & Arkansas State alum/2019 All-American)

- Carson Waters (Liberty alum/6th in 2019 USATF Championships)

- Austin Miller (High Point alum/8th in 2018 USATF Championships)

- Lauren Chorny (Michigan State alum/2014 All-American & Big Ten champion)

