Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Country singer to perform in FNB Arena

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Country singer Cody Johnson will be making a stop in Region 8.

The First National Bank Arena announced Cody Johnson would perform with Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick on Friday, Oct. 29.

Johnson recently released “Sad Songs and Waltzes,” a 1973 classic of Willie Nelson. Nelson was also featured in the new song.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three police officers were injured after investigators say a man attacked them on a local...
Three officers injured following suspect assault, chief reacts
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries
Adam Justin King, 39, Jonesboro Robbery (6/13)
Police: Arrestee ‘sole suspect’ in bank, grocery store robberies
The crash happened near the Stanford community off of Greene Road 203.
One killed in crop duster crash

Latest News

Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man photographed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the...
Barnett requests changes to travel restrictions
Two injured in Osceola shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Dr. Shawn Peyton says she is still fighting misinformation when it comes to getting the COVID...
Vaccinations lag in Arkansas as variants spreading increase