Country singer to perform in FNB Arena

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Country singer Cody Johnson will be making a stop in Region 8.

The First National Bank Arena announced Cody Johnson would perform with Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick on Friday, Oct. 29.

Johnson recently released “Sad Songs and Waltzes,” a 1973 classic of Willie Nelson. Nelson was also featured in the new song.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.