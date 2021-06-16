Energy Alert
Gov. Hutchinson joins NEA Mayors Caucus, talks statewide issues

The governor gave an opening remark to the mayors, before speaking with the media.
The governor gave an opening remark to the mayors, before speaking with the media.(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mayors from seven different counties gathered at the Woodard McCallister Club at Centennial Bank Stadium for the first-ever NEA Mayors Caucus: joining them was Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson gave an opening speech to the caucus, before meeting with the media afterward.

With vaccine rates lower than the national average in Arkansas, Hutchinson said that he is disappointed with the progress of the state in this regard, but also says that he wants to educate, not mandate.

“We need to do better,” Hutchinson said. “I mean we’re below the national average in the rate of vaccination. We have assessed goals, we are encouraging everyone, so we’re doing everything that we can. It’s an individual decision.”

His preferred method of improving vaccination rates is working with employers to host medical professionals, in order to give workers access to proper information and answer any concerns.

On Tuesday, Hutchinson announced the appointment of those on the Arkansas Cyber Advisory Council, which will recommend the best courses of action to protect the data of people, businesses, and cities in the state.

The Delta is particularly susceptible to possible cyber threats, especially when it comes to the food production industry.

“You look at our agriculture community. If you use software, if you are on the internet, which most of our farmers are, then you’re subject to manipulation, and you are subject to an attack,” Hutchinson said. “You can’t overspend, but you do have to make sure you have the right security measures in place.”

Hutchinson also commented on the mayors meeting itself, saying it’s great to see the leaders of Region 8 uniting in an effort to properly compete with other regions in the state, such as central and northwest Arkansas.

“It’s very encouraging that Northeast Arkansas realizes that we need to do a lot more in terms of a regional approach,” Hutchinson said. “So all the mayors cooperating and getting together is exactly the right approach. That’ll make us more efficient, it’ll help us invest better and it’ll help us to recruit workers.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

