Humane Society of Independence Co. finalist for award

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area humane society is one of five finalists in the United States for an award honoring their work in taking care of animals.

The Humane Society of Independence County is a finalist for Land Rover USA’s Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards, with a public voting phase June 16-28.

The winner with the most votes will receive a Land Rover Defender, officials said.

Megan Trail, executive director of the humane society, said Wednesday that being a finalist for the award was an honor.

“We are thrilled to be named by Land Rover as a finalist for the Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards, and we look forward to this opportunity to share with the public our efforts to advance the interests of animals in Independence County,” Trail said.

The group put together a video to show people what they would do with the Land Rover.

