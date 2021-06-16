Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Humane Society of Independence Co. finalist for award

The Humane Society of Independence County is a finalist for the Land Rover USA's Defender Above...
The Humane Society of Independence County is a finalist for the Land Rover USA's Defender Above & Beyond Service award.(Source: Humane Society of independence County)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area humane society is one of five finalists in the United States for an award honoring their work in taking care of animals.

The Humane Society of Independence County is a finalist for Land Rover USA’s Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards, with a public voting phase June 16-28.

The winner with the most votes will receive a Land Rover Defender, officials said.

Megan Trail, executive director of the humane society, said Wednesday that being a finalist for the award was an honor.

“We are thrilled to be named by Land Rover as a finalist for the Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards, and we look forward to this opportunity to share with the public our efforts to advance the interests of animals in Independence County,” Trail said.

The group put together a video to show people what they would do with the Land Rover.

THANK YOU Land Rover for choosing Humane Society of Independence County as a finalist for the Defender Above & Beyond...

Posted by Humane Society of Independence County on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near the Stanford community off of Greene Road 203.
Authorities release name of man killed in crop duster crash
Two injured in Osceola shooting
Brickhouse Bar and Grill has a new dress and conduct code that has left several outraged, with...
People say bar’s new rules are discriminatory
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

"Mr. Bill" passed away Monday at the age of 96.
Ash Flat community remembers WWII veteran who passed away Monday
The Tennessee-Missouri Bridge opened in 1976
Tennessee-Missouri bridge experiences increased traffic after I-40 shutdown
The crash happened near the Stanford community off of Greene Road 203.
Authorities release name of man killed in crop duster crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19