Innovation center coming to Paragould, farmer’s market to move to new location

By Monae Stevens
Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Chamber of Commerce is in the process of developing an innovation center off of North Pruett Street.

Allison Hestand, CEO and economic developer, the innovation center will promote workforce development to support existing industries and future industries in the town.

“We think as economic development corporations it’s extremely important to develop that workforce so that our industries can continue to grow, which is a huge economic driver for our area,” Hestand said.

Hestand mentioned the innovation center will expose people of all ages to the workforce by providing them with interactive features such as QR codes and simulations of different fields such as trucking.

The Chamber of Commerce is also working on developing a pavilion to hold the Paragould Farmer’s Market.

Heston says it has outgrown its location downtown, adding vendors are blocked in when they are trying to leave.

“Getting this space off the main street and giving them a lot more space as they come and go as they sell out is really going to be a big benefit to the growth of the farmer’s market,” she said.

The farmer’s market opened up the 2021 season with over 400 customers on the first day.

The pavilion is expected to be finished by Spring 2022.

