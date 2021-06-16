Energy Alert
June 16: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 16. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headline

Our streak of 90-degree weather extends to seven today, even though a cold front stalls to our north.

This may spark up a couple showers in our western counties, but many will get a full day of outside work.

Slim rain chances continue Thursday as the front retreats northward.

Looking ahead to Father’s Day Weekend, tropical moisture pools into Region 8 ahead of another cold front.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

A Jonesboro club’s new rules have some customers crying foul this morning.

Just months into the new year and already the city of Jonesboro is setting records in tax collections.

As vaccinations lag, COVID-19 variants are spreading across Arkansas at a rapid pace. A Region 8 doctor explains why some patients are so hesitant to get the shot.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

