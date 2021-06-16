Energy Alert
Louisiana AG Landry: Judge has temporarily halted Biden administration’s ban on oil, gas leases on federal lands

This file photo shows a rig and supply vessel April 10, 2011, off Louisiana's coast in the Gulf...
This file photo shows a rig and supply vessel April 10, 2011, off Louisiana's coast in the Gulf of Mexico. Thirteen states sued the Biden administration March 24, 2021, to end a suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
(KSLA) — A federal judge has issued a nationwide preliminary injunction halting the Biden administration’s ban on oil lease sales on public lands, Louisiana’s attorney general says.

The injunction was granted Tuesday, June 15 by Judge Terry A. Doughty in U.S. District Court in Monroe.

Attorney General Jeff Landry described the court’s action as “... a major win for the (U.S.) Constitution, for workers employed in the oil and gas industry and for all Americans who have felt pain at the pump.”

Read the preliminary injunction
Read the federal judge's memorandum ruling

Landry made oral arguments in U.S. District Court against Biden’s Executive Order 14008.

“We appreciate that federal courts have recognized President Biden is completely outside his authority in his attempt to shut down oil and gas leases on federal lands,” the attorney general said.

