Louisiana AG Landry: Judge has temporarily halted Biden administration’s ban on oil, gas leases on federal lands
Read the injunction and the judge’s memorandum ruling
(KSLA) — A federal judge has issued a nationwide preliminary injunction halting the Biden administration’s ban on oil lease sales on public lands, Louisiana’s attorney general says.
The injunction was granted Tuesday, June 15 by Judge Terry A. Doughty in U.S. District Court in Monroe.
Attorney General Jeff Landry described the court’s action as “... a major win for the (U.S.) Constitution, for workers employed in the oil and gas industry and for all Americans who have felt pain at the pump.”
Landry made oral arguments in U.S. District Court against Biden’s Executive Order 14008.
“We appreciate that federal courts have recognized President Biden is completely outside his authority in his attempt to shut down oil and gas leases on federal lands,” the attorney general said.
