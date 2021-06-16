Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man hurt as police investigate shooting

A man was taken to a hospital Monday as Newport police investigate a shooting at an apartment...
A man was taken to a hospital Monday as Newport police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was taken to a hospital Monday as Newport police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex.

According to a media release from the department, officers went to the Harmony Homes Apartments in the 1100 block of North Pecan Street around 10:15 p.m. Monday due to the shooting.

While there, they got a call from a local hospital about a gunshot victim being treated.

Officers spoke to the victim, who was shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Newport police at 870-523-2722.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near the Stanford community off of Greene Road 203.
One killed in crop duster crash
Two injured in Osceola shooting
Brickhouse Bar and Grill has a new dress and conduct code that has left several outraged, with...
People say bar’s new rules are discriminatory
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

Adam Justin King, 39, Jonesboro Robbery (6/13)
$1 million bond set for suspect in bank, grocery store robberies
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.
Matthew Dale Hatley, 26, of Black Rock was arrested June 9 after an investigation into an...
$250,000 cash only bond set for suspect accused in police assault
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scouts Cookies