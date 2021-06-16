Man hurt as police investigate shooting

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was taken to a hospital Monday as Newport police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex.

According to a media release from the department, officers went to the Harmony Homes Apartments in the 1100 block of North Pecan Street around 10:15 p.m. Monday due to the shooting.

While there, they got a call from a local hospital about a gunshot victim being treated.

Officers spoke to the victim, who was shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Newport police at 870-523-2722.

