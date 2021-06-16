Energy Alert
Millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scouts cookies remain

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Girl Scouts have an unusual problem: 15 million boxes of unsold cookies.

The 109-year-old organization says the coronavirus is the main culprit eating into sales.

Around 12 million boxes remain with the two bakers that supply troops.

They are working with the Girl Scouts to sell or donate cookies to places like food banks and the military.

The bakers can’t sell directly to grocers because that might diminish the importance of the annual cookie sales.

