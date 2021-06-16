Energy Alert
New opening date set for $250M expansion of Southland Casino Racing

By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new opening date has been set for the $250 million expansion at Southland Casino Racing.

This week, the final beam for the expansion was put in place.

When complete, this project will add 500 gaming machines and 60 live table games to Southland. A 20-story hotel with 300 rooms is also part of this project. The project will create 400 new jobs at the casino and hotel.

The new casino and restaurants will open in mid-2022 and the hotel will open a few months later.

