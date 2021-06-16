Swimming program reaches out to low-income families

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Aquatic Center is known to give families a good time.

However, at the indoor pool, Mallory Smothers wants to save lives.

“We teach [kids] how to float in water, so if they ever fall in, they have that skill to save themselves.” Smothers said.

She’s inspired to teach children and even babies after a two-year-old tragically drowned in the Eight Mile Ditch back in March.

She says tragedies like this are completely avoidable, but some parents don’t have the money for lessons.

“Her parents weren’t able to afford lessons,” Smothers said. “And they weren’t able to get to any survivor swim lessons around here.”

It’s why she started Survivor Swim Paragould, a swim instruction program that doubles as a non-profit as half of all lesson fees from those who can pay to go toward scholarships for those who can’t.

“Each child that comes through and does pay, they’re funneling a way for a child that couldn’t pay, to have them be able to come through and have that program done as well.”

The program is only two weeks into its operation, but Smothers says she hopes within five years that all children can learn these life-saving skills for free through the power of grants and donations.

If you’re interested in enrollment or donating to Survivor Swim Paragould, more information can be found here on their Facebook page.

