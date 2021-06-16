Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Swimming program reaches out to low-income families

By Bradley Brewer
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Aquatic Center is known to give families a good time.

However, at the indoor pool, Mallory Smothers wants to save lives.

“We teach [kids] how to float in water, so if they ever fall in, they have that skill to save themselves.” Smothers said.

She’s inspired to teach children and even babies after a two-year-old tragically drowned in the Eight Mile Ditch back in March.

She says tragedies like this are completely avoidable, but some parents don’t have the money for lessons.

“Her parents weren’t able to afford lessons,” Smothers said. “And they weren’t able to get to any survivor swim lessons around here.”

It’s why she started Survivor Swim Paragould, a swim instruction program that doubles as a non-profit as half of all lesson fees from those who can pay to go toward scholarships for those who can’t.

“Each child that comes through and does pay, they’re funneling a way for a child that couldn’t pay, to have them be able to come through and have that program done as well.”

The program is only two weeks into its operation, but Smothers says she hopes within five years that all children can learn these life-saving skills for free through the power of grants and donations.

If you’re interested in enrollment or donating to Survivor Swim Paragould, more information can be found here on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three police officers were injured after investigators say a man attacked them on a local...
Three officers injured following suspect assault, chief reacts
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries
Adam Justin King, 39, Jonesboro Robbery (6/13)
Police: Arrestee ‘sole suspect’ in bank, grocery store robberies
The crash happened near the Stanford community off of Greene Road 203.
One killed in crop duster crash

Latest News

Two injured in Osceola shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Dr. Shawn Peyton says she is still fighting misinformation when it comes to getting the COVID...
Vaccinations lag in Arkansas as variants spreading increase
She says tragedies like this are completely avoidable, but some parents don’t have the money...
Paragould swimming program reaches out to low-income families