Peloton bikes could be controlled by hackers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Peloton users are being warned of a security flaw on the touchscreen that could potentially let their bike be controlled by hackers.

Cybersecurity firm McAfee discovered a vulnerability on the Peloton bike plus, allowing hackers to access the screen and possibly spy on riders using the microphone and camera.

The threat most likely only affects bikes used in public spaces, such as hotels or gyms.

That’s because a hacker needs to physically access the screen to install malware using a USB drive.

Peloton released a software update earlier this month to fix the issue.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.