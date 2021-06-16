People say bar’s new rules are discriminatory

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Brickhouse Bar and Grill has a new dress and conduct code that has mixed reactions, with some saying the new rules discriminate against certain groups of people.

We are happy to have you come to Brickhouse Grill and grateful for your patronage! We have a few basic guidelines that... Posted by Brickhouse Grill on Thursday, June 10, 2021

The new rules include:

No sagging pants.

Hats must be worn straight or backward.

No “extremely” revealing clothing.

No backpacks or fanny packs.

No sunglasses at night.

Medical patient or not, if you smell like cannabis, you will not be admitted.

“I just don’t really agree that they are appropriate. I think that they are racist, ablest, as well as sexist. They’re just targeting and perpetuating stereotypes,” Molly Brooke said.

Brooke goes to Brickhouse with her friends.

“It kinda goes back to high school or middle school and such where there’s a lot of rules for females,” Brooke said.

Others agree that some of the rules target women like Erica Frazier.

“The dress code is kind of absurd to me because I think we should all be able to dress how we want. Not how they want us to dress,” said Frazier.

Frazier adds the rules are not medical-friendly. She typically carries her EpiPen in a fanny pack.

“I have my cannabis license as well. So, I think it’s just, to my point, I think they’re ruling out what should be important to people. If they can’t come in there, they shouldn’t be in business,” said Frazier.

The owner of Brickhouse, Dan Johnson, provided this statement:

“As all other businesses with liquor licenses in Jonesboro have done that stay open after 10 pm, Brickhouse encourages its patrons to enjoy themselves responsibly & this weekend policy, causally enforced after 10 pm on the weekends is designed to do just that.”

The Brickhouse Grill Facebook page shows that not everyone is against the new rules.

One patron commented, “Thank you for continuing to invest in Downtown Jonesboro!” and another posting, “If you don’t like the rules, don’t go. The owners can put whatever rules they want up.”

Even though Brooke disagrees, she makes the point that businesses do have the right to enforce rules.

“It is a private business. They can make their decisions, so I do understand, but that doesn’t make it appropriate,” Brooke said.

