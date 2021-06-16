SEMO Food Bank starts virtual food drive program

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Food Bank has started a virtual food drive program called Fenly.

The bank suffered limited donations when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Fenly is a push to combat this issue.

Donors can pick from items online, then donate money to go toward those items, instead of donating physical items.

“Initially, we created our own virtual food drive page, but it wasn’t as user friendly as we wanted it to be,” said Justin Mann, SEMO Food Bank digital media specialist. “We eventually decided on Fenly due to how easy it is to use and because of its mission to help end hunger.”

Fenly was created by Maryland Food Bank, and has been shared with other food banks and hunger relief organizations.

Individual people can start their own food drive and promote it on their social media sites, even companies can start a food drive with employees having their own individual fundraising page.

“This platform is great for a company to start a food drive and then challenge its employees or other companies in the same service sector to do the same” Mann said. “It’s a good way to start some friendly competition.”

Because of its food-buying resources, the food bank can leverage donations to acquire more food than a consumer can for the same amount of money in a grocery store.

People interested in starting their own virtual food drive can explore the virtual food drive option here.

