Woman succumbs to crash injuries

A woman critically injured in a one-vehicle crash last month has died.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 43 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman critically injured in a one-vehicle crash last month has died.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, on State Highway 18 east of Dell in rural Mississippi County.

Kimberley Joy Dixon, 54, of Manila was westbound when her 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe veered off onto the right shoulder into the ditch.

The SUV then struck a private drive embankment and went airborne. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the vehicle then flipped over twice before colliding with a culvert head-on.

Dixon was taken to Regional One Medical Center where she died nearly three weeks later on June 15.

The report stated it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

