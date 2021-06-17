Arkansas State Sports Medicine Golf Tournament rescheduled for July 17th

The 22nd annual Arkansas State University Sports Medicine Golf Scramble has been rescheduled and will now be played Saturday, July 17, at the Jonesboro Country Club, and registration remains open for the event.

The scramble, originally planned for June 21 before being rescheduled, benefits athletic training, A-State student-athletes, and A-State Sports Medicine students. Proceeds generated from the scramble will go toward providing therapeutic and rehabilitation equipment necessary in the caring for injured Red Wolves student-athletes, along with providing quality clinical experience for sports medicine students.

The cost for this year’s event is $85 per individual or $340 for a four-person team entry, and both include golf, golf cart and lunch.

Sponsorship packages available for the scramble include Major Sponsor ($1,000) – entry fee for four players, prominent signage on both a tee and green, and your banner placed in the clubhouse; Corporate Sponsor ($500) – entry fee for four players and two signs on a tee and/or a green; and a Tee/Green Sponsor ($100) – prominent signage at a tee or green.

Registration forms should be mailed to: Ron Carroll, P.O. Box 480, State University, Ark. 72467. The forms can be found online by accessing the Sports Medicine link located on the “Athletics” drop-down menu of the AStateRedWolves.com web site.

An awards presentation will be held immediately following the conclusion of the scramble with prizes to be awarded for those teams finishing in first, second, and third place. Several specialty prizes will also be awarded for specific holes.

For more information and/or questions pertaining to the 2021 A-State Sports Medicine Golf Scramble, please contact the A-State Sports Medicine Staff at 870-972-3342.

The Jonesboro Country Club (JCC) is located at 1408 E. Nettleton Ave. in Jonesboro, and please visit their website at www.jcclub.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.