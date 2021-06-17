Boil orders issued for Hoxie, Independence Jackson Regional water systems

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of boil orders were issued Thursday for water systems in four counties in Region 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The boil order was given for the entire system of the Hoxie Water Department, as well as the Independence Jackson Regional system in Independence, Jackson, and White counties.

According to ADH, E.coli was found in the water sample in Hoxie while a water line break was the cause of the Independence Jackson Regional boil order.

Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said the paperwork marking the sample on the Hoxie order was done incorrectly and that city officials are getting a new sample done Thursday.

The boil order in Hoxie is expected to end next week, possibly as early as June 21.

