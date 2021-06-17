Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

By Associated Press
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Can you mix and match two-dose COVID-19 vaccines?

It’s likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure.

The authorized COVID-19 shots around the world are all designed to stimulate your immune system to produce virus-fighting antibodies, though the way they do so varies, noted Dr. Kate O’Brien, director of the World Health Organization’s vaccine unit.

“Based on the basic principles of how vaccines work, we do think that the mix-and-match regimens are going to work,” she said.

Scientists at Oxford University in the United Kingdom are testing combinations of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer-BioNTech. Smaller trials are also ongoing in Spain and Germany.

“We really just need to get the evidence in each of these (vaccine) combinations,” O’Brien said.

So far, limited data suggests an AstraZeneca shot followed by the Pfizer shot is safe and effective. The combination also appears to come with a slightly higher likelihood of temporary side effects like aches and chills.

That might be because mixing and matching different types of vaccines can often produce a stronger immune response, said Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.

In some places, health officials already suggest mixing in select circumstances.

After the AstraZeneca vaccine was linked to extremely rare blood clots, many European countries including Germany, France and Spain recommended people who got it as a first dose get a Pfizer or Moderna shot as a second dose instead.

In Britain and Canada, officials say people should aim to get the same vaccine for their second dose if possible. If they got AstraZeneca as their first shot, they’re advised to get another vaccine only if they have a history of blood clots or other conditions that might put them at higher risk of clots.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Why do some people get side effects after COVID-19 vaccines?

Can COVID-19 vaccines affect my period?

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brickhouse Bar and Grill has a new dress and conduct code that has left several outraged, with...
People say bar’s new rules are discriminatory
The crash happened near the Stanford community off of Greene Road 203.
Authorities release name of man killed in crop duster crash
A woman critically injured in a one-vehicle crash last month has died.
Woman succumbs to crash injuries
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death
Matthew Dale Hatley, 26, of Black Rock was arrested June 9 after an investigation into an...
$250,000 cash-only bond set for police assault suspect

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US to spend $3.2B for antiviral pills for COVID-19
Brief internet service outages are not uncommon and are only rarely the result of hacking or...
Internet outages briefly disrupt access to websites, apps
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with Catholic agency in foster care dispute