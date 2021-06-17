Energy Alert
City planning mass vaccination clinic

The City of Jonesboro announced Thursday it is teaming up with the NYIT College of Osteopathic...
The City of Jonesboro announced Thursday it is teaming up with the NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine to host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.(Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro announced Thursday it is teaming up with the NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine to host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held Friday, June 25, between noon and 6 p.m. at the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but organizers encourage residents to make an appointment online to reduce wait time.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 12 years and older. Those under the age of 18, however, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

While the shot is free, participants are urged to bring a photo ID and an insurance card, if available.

According to Thursday’s news release, a follow-up appointment will be scheduled for July 16 for those receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

