Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Constable arrested on rape warrant, Sheriff says

Coby Ryan Poe, 32, of Pocahontas was arrested Thursday on a warrant, alleging rape, according...
Coby Ryan Poe, 32, of Pocahontas was arrested Thursday on a warrant, alleging rape, according to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.(Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A constable arrested earlier this year in connection with a sex case has now been arrested on a warrant, alleging rape, according to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.

Coby Ryan Poe, 32, of Pocahontas was arrested Thursday morning in the new case.

Pocahontas police said details in the new case could be released as early as Friday.

Poe was first arrested in April on suspicion of attempted rape, three counts of second-degree sexual assault and pandering.

According to Arkansas Court Connect, the charges were upgraded April 23 to rape, criminal attempt, transporting and distributing materials depicting a child-1st offense and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Poe has been a constable since Nov. 2020 in Randolph County.

Bell said Poe is technically still a constable in the county.

However, if Poe is convicted in the cases, there would be a process to remove him as constable.

Bell also said as part of the conditions of Poe’s bail in the first case, Poe could not possess a firearm or a blue light so any powers to serve as a constable were removed.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brickhouse Bar and Grill has a new dress and conduct code that has left several outraged, with...
People say bar’s new rules are discriminatory
Emergency crews on the scene of an incident at Hiro in Jonesboro.
Vehicle drives through restaurant window
The crash happened near the Stanford community off of Greene Road 203.
Authorities release name of man killed in crop duster crash
A woman critically injured in a one-vehicle crash last month has died.
Woman succumbs to crash injuries
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death

Latest News

Three people were arrested Wednesday after drugs and a weapon were found during searches in...
Three arrested after drug bust
Independence County Judge Robert Griffin announced Thursday that he would not be seeking...
Independence County Judge not running for re-election
The department on Thursday slammed those bans as violations of federal law. The department...
DOJ: 2 states’ transgender restrictions unconstitutional
(Source: pexels.com)
Boil orders issued for Hoxie, Independence Jackson Regional water systems