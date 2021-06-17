Constable arrested on rape warrant, Sheriff says

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A constable arrested earlier this year in connection with a sex case has now been arrested on a warrant, alleging rape, according to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.

Coby Ryan Poe, 32, of Pocahontas was arrested Thursday morning in the new case.

Pocahontas police said details in the new case could be released as early as Friday.

Poe was first arrested in April on suspicion of attempted rape, three counts of second-degree sexual assault and pandering.

According to Arkansas Court Connect, the charges were upgraded April 23 to rape, criminal attempt, transporting and distributing materials depicting a child-1st offense and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Poe has been a constable since Nov. 2020 in Randolph County.

Bell said Poe is technically still a constable in the county.

However, if Poe is convicted in the cases, there would be a process to remove him as constable.

Bell also said as part of the conditions of Poe’s bail in the first case, Poe could not possess a firearm or a blue light so any powers to serve as a constable were removed.

