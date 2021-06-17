Energy Alert
Dedicated to his job, man walks 17 miles to work

Donte Franklin walks a total of five hours and 15 minutes for work.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) – A man from Oklahoma says he’s thankful for his job and would do anything to provide for his family – even if that means walking 17 miles roundtrip for work each day.

To achieve his goals, Donte Franklin has to put one foot in front of the other – literally.

“I have to walk two hours and 26 minutes. That’s 8.6 miles,” Franklin explained.

That’s just from his house to work. After a full shift, he turns around and walks back for a total of 16 to 17 miles.

“That’s five hours and 15 minutes altogether,” Franklin said.

Earlier this week, a man stopped Franklin as he was walking to his job as a cook at Buffalo Wild Wings.

“He was like, ‘do you need a ride?’ And I was like, ‘yeah,’” Franklin said.

The man was so inspired by Franklin’s story he created a Go Fund Me to help the cook get back on his feet.

“It makes me just really want to keep grinding so I can help other people like they helped me,” Franklin said.

Franklin is studying to become a welder and just needs more money to continue to help his family, even if it means hiking to work in scorching temperatures.

“I just need to keep going, keep doing. It’s all going to pay off in the end,” Franklin said.

As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser has raised more than $4,000.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

