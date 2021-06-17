Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

DOJ: 2 states’ transgender restrictions unconstitutional

The department on Thursday slammed those bans as violations of federal law. The department...
The department on Thursday slammed those bans as violations of federal law. The department filed statements of interest in lawsuits seeking to overturn new laws in the two states.
By Associated Press
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging bans involving transgender people that target athletes in West Virginia and children in Arkansas.

The department on Thursday slammed those bans as violations of federal law. The department filed statements of interest in lawsuits seeking to overturn new laws in the two states.

In West Virginia, a lawsuit filed on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl challenges a ban on transgender athletes from competing in female sports.

Arkansas became the first state to ban gender-confirming treatments or surgery for transgender youth.

A lawsuit was filed on behalf of four transgender youth and their families as well as two doctors. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brickhouse Bar and Grill has a new dress and conduct code that has left several outraged, with...
People say bar’s new rules are discriminatory
Emergency crews on the scene of an incident at Hiro in Jonesboro.
Vehicle drives through restaurant window
The crash happened near the Stanford community off of Greene Road 203.
Authorities release name of man killed in crop duster crash
A woman critically injured in a one-vehicle crash last month has died.
Woman succumbs to crash injuries
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death

Latest News

Independence County Judge Robert Griffin announced Thursday that he would not be seeking...
Independence County Judge not running for re-election
Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 85 into law on June 14, establishing the Second...
AG Schmitt, Gov. Parson send letter to Pres. Biden, DOJ on ‘federal overreach’
A bill introduced by Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Susan...
As COVID-19 crisis ebbs, some seeking 9/11-style commission
New law aids in prosecution of catalytic converter thieves
New law hopes to deter thieves targeting car parts