Group concerned following Vice President’s comments on immigration

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas United founder Mireya Reith says her organization denounced comments made by Vice President Kamala Harris last week during her visit to Latin America.

The Vice President gave this message to people who were planning to travel to the United States.

“Don’t come,” Harris said.

But, Reith says there is no change in policy yet. Reith thinks Harris wanted to avoid more tragedy at the border.

“Nobody wants that. What people are risking their lives, “Reith said.

Reith explained that these comments contradict the message that the Vice President gave in California.

“The reality, exactly one year ago in California. She gave a speech to our coalition of activists for immigrant rights. She said there that she was against humanity and one of the most horrible things to do is not give shelter to someone who comes to the border, “said Reith.

She advised immigrants to Northeast Arkansas to prepare as much as possible during this administration.

One way is to get an ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) or Personal Taxpayer Identification Number, Reith said.

