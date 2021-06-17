Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Group concerned following Vice President’s comments on immigration

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas United founder Mireya Reith says her organization denounced comments made by Vice President Kamala Harris last week during her visit to Latin America.

The Vice President gave this message to people who were planning to travel to the United States.

“Don’t come,” Harris said.

But, Reith says there is no change in policy yet. Reith thinks Harris wanted to avoid more tragedy at the border.

“Nobody wants that. What people are risking their lives, “Reith said.

Reith explained that these comments contradict the message that the Vice President gave in California.

“The reality, exactly one year ago in California. She gave a speech to our coalition of activists for immigrant rights. She said there that she was against humanity and one of the most horrible things to do is not give shelter to someone who comes to the border, “said Reith.

She advised immigrants to Northeast Arkansas to prepare as much as possible during this administration.

One way is to get an ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) or Personal Taxpayer Identification Number, Reith said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near the Stanford community off of Greene Road 203.
Authorities release name of man killed in crop duster crash
Two injured in Osceola shooting
Brickhouse Bar and Grill has a new dress and conduct code that has left several outraged, with...
People say bar’s new rules are discriminatory
A woman critically injured in a one-vehicle crash last month has died.
Woman succumbs to crash injuries
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Practical work’ summit for Biden, Putin: No punches or hugs
The governor gave an opening remark to the mayors, before speaking with the media.
Gov. Hutchinson joins NEA Mayors Caucus, talks statewide issues
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, a pedestrian crosses Front Street under snowfall in...
Senators would stop ‘micropolitan’ label for 144 US cities
This file photo shows a rig and supply vessel April 10, 2011, off Louisiana's coast in the Gulf...
Louisiana AG Landry: Judge has temporarily halted Biden administration’s ban on oil, gas leases on federal lands