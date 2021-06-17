Independence County Judge not running for re-election

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime county judge said Thursday that he will not be seeking another term in office during the 2022 general election campaign.

In a statement, Independence County Judge Robert Griffin said he would not be running for a sixth term in office.

“Many know that I have been battling metastatic cancer for the past few years. With the upcoming election season, I had to make a determination of if I can give 100% fulltime effort in another term. My fear is that while the fire is there and more to do awaits, I fear I can’t make that commitment,” Griffin said. “I will not be seeking a sixth term as county judge although other opportunities in another part-time capacity may await. I can’t say how much I appreciate the opportunity the voters have given me to serve. It has been too much an immeasurable honor to put into words.”

Griffin said he was proud of managing a $29 million budget, removing a $2.2 million debt to being on schedule to becoming debt-free to creating a new budgeting system where each county department creates a budget with available revenue.

He said he was also proud of work being done with the county’s 911 system.

“We reached an agreement with the city of Batesville to take over the 911 Center and the result was we created a modern center with better and adjustable consoles. Then I had to manage a ransomware attack on the 911 center that happened when Atlanta was attacked. By email, I gave the perps 10 minutes to let us go and did not pay a dime,” Griffin said. “We immediately went old school for a few days while we upgraded all servers and computers. Not a single 911 call went unanswered. The result was we created what ACIC said was in the Top 5 in Arkansas for security for all 911 centers in the state.”

Griffin also said he was appreciative for the opportunity to serve.

“This is my report on the state of the county and my swan song for this segment of my journey. I thank each of you for the opportunity,” Griffin said.

The party primary is May 24, 2022, while the 2022 general election will be Nov. 8, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.