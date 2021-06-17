Jonesboro doctor recommends protecting skin during the summer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Whether you’re outdoors at the lake, in your backyard, or simply out and about in town, protecting your skin is critical this summer.

Dr. Mallory Hurst, a dermatologist for St. Bernards Dermatology Clinic, says while ultraviolet rays (UV) are essential to your Vitamin D production, too much exposure can cause complications to the skin, including those with melanin.

“Ethnic skin – African American skin, Hispanic skin – do have a slight protection, however, their skin can still be damaged,” Dr. Hurst said.

Dr. Hurst added that people who experience sunburn at least five times in their life can increase their risk of melanoma.

If you get a sunburn, the dermatologist says to take a pain reliever like ibuprofen or Tylenol to relieve the pain and hydrate your skin with thick, moisturizing cream or Vaseline to prevent significant peeling.

To protect yourself from damaging your skin, Dr. Hurst recommends avoiding being outside between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., saying the UV rays are strongest during those hours.

When you are outside, she also mentions wearing protective clothing that contains “UPF numbers” or built-in sun protection material can help.

“Normal clothing -- like cotton clothing-- has very little to no sun protection,” the doctor said.

The doctor adds using sunscreen lotion that has broad-spectrum and contains 30 SPF or more as often as you can, but if you need a “quick coverage”, use a spray that contains minerals two hours after using the lotion.

