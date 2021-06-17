Energy Alert
Jonesboro police warn residents about driving ATV’s in the city

Craighead Forest Park has an ATV Park
By Imani Williams
Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More people are out and about since students are on summer break and temperatures are warming up, this is also a time Jonesboro police see a lot of golf carts and ATV’s on city roads.

Police say they have seen a rise in calls from residents reporting people driving on ATV’s on city roads.

While they are seeing this a lot, it is also illegal. Under the statute, it is not authorized by the city to drive golf carts, 4-wheelers, or ATVs on city-owned roads.

The only exception is a few subdivisions allow golf carts to be driven to the golf course only and vice versa.

JPD Traffic Officer Zach Kaja says it is not only illegal but dangerous.

“When you get on a dirt bike or a 4-wheeler, it is a whole lot smaller. Golf carts, they don’t go as fast. They don’t have the warning lights, most of them. I know you can get that. But, that does not make them street legal, though”, says Kaja.

Officer Kaja said people 12 and older can drive ATV’s unsupervised, but children under 12 need to be near an adult.

Craighead Forest Park also has an area specifically for ATV’s.

Kaja says places like that are the safest for drivers.

