June 17: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, June 17. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headline

It’s now been a full week of 90-degree weather in Region 8, although a lucky few may get a cool-down this afternoon.

We’re tracking a complex of storms to our north as they could provide rainfall later today, especially for our western counties.

The rest of us will get a day full of sunshine as highs reach 95°F.

We’re also watching the next tropical system in the southern Gulf of Mexico because it’ll affect those of us with vacation plans along the Gulf Coast this weekend.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

If the heat doesn’t hurt you, one Region 8 physician warns the sun could.

Rising concern among area doctors this morning as another COVID-19 variant spreads across Region 8.

People in one Region 8 community gathered this week to honor a Purple Heart recipient’s valor and legacy.

